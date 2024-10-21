Texas fans must use better discretion after SEC fine for debris thrown on field, Sarkisian says

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday the No. 5 Longhorns have a "passionate fanbase" that needs to use "better discretion" after the school was fined and threatened with further sanctions by the Southeastern Conference over fans throwing water bottles and trash on the field during the loss to No. 1 Georgia.

Texas fans pelted the field in the third quarter Saturday night after an apparent pass interference penalty against the Longhorns, prompting the game to be briefly delayed for cleanup before the penalty was ultimately reversed.

Sarkisian during the game went on the field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to implore fans to stop throwing things.

“I know that we've got a passionate fanbase and I think that showed Saturday night. I think we all were a little upset in that moment. I just think that we've all got to use a little better discretion in moments like that,” Sarkisian said.

“We don't want that to be the narrative that that's what DKR is all about,” Sarkisian said. “It was too good of a football game for that to be the focal point of it all. I think in the end they got it (the penalty reversal) right.”

School administrators and SEC officials condemned the acts on Sunday.

After finding the officials made the correct call, the SEC fined Texas $250,000 and said the school must meet requirements assigned by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Those requirements include using available resources to find and suspend fans who threw debris on the field or at Georgia’s sideline, reviewing alcohol availability policies and providing a report of the school’s findings to the SEC.

The SEC did not suspended Texas’ alcohol sales, but said it can if the Longhorns don’t meet their requirements.

Texas issued a joint statement from Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife, President Jay Hartzell and athletic director Chris Del Conte that condemned the bottle-throwing and apologized to Georgia players and staff, the SEC and game officials.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated,” the statement said. “We are committed to fostering a positive environment for all participants, teams, officials and fans, and we will take steps to ensure that this type of behavior does not happen again.”

Texas has not said what those steps will be.

