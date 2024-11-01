Christine Sinclair, who led Portland to 3 NWSL titles, to be honored in final regular-season match

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Through all the matches, goals and titles, Christine Sinclair's favorite memory of the Thorns was one of her earliest, when she walked on the field in Portland for the very first National Women's Soccer League season.

More that 16,000 fans were at Providence Park for the Thorns' home opener in 2013, a harbinger of the sport's popularity in Portland in years to come.

“It was very special and just something that not many players in that opening year got to experience playing in their home parks,” she said. “So it was just special and I was so proud to be able to call Portland home in that moment and share it with my teammates because I knew that was possible."

The 41-year-old Sinclair, who helped the Thorns win the inaugural NWSL championship in 2013 and titles in 2017 and 2022, is retiring from professional soccer at the end of the season. She'll be honored Friday night when the Thorns host Angel City in the final game of the regular season.

It happens to be an important match, too. The Thorns need a win or a draw to outright capture a playoff spot. With a loss to Angel City, they'll need to be helped by other results.

That means Friday night may not be Sinclair's last match, but it's a way for the fans to celebrate the Portland icon just in case. While Sinclair is proudly Canadian, she played for the University of Portland and has called the city home since then.

“The Thorns, I think, showed the world what was possible when women’s sports were invested into. And now looking around the NWSL, the WNBA, professional hockey, it’s incredible to see the growth. And I’d like to think that Portland had a little bit of the start of it,” she said. “I’m proud to have been able to experience it and been a part of the growth, and now pass it on to the next group.”

Sinclair is among just three active players in the NWSL who have played for the same team since the league launched in 2013. The other two are Jess Fishlock and Lu Barnes of the Seattle Reign

She scored Portland’s first goal in a match against FC Kansas City on April 13, 2013. Sinclair has scored a club-record 65 regular-season goals with the team, ranking third all-time in the league. She's played in a Portland-record 199 games, including 180 starts.

Friday night's game will be No. 200.

“It’s not going to sink in until it’s done. I’m sure tomorrow night will be emotional and who knows what will happen. But when I’m able to step away, have a bit of peace and quiet, that’s when it will hit me,” she said. "It will hit me some quiet morning in December and I’ll look back on all of it and be proud.”

Sinclair retired from the Canadian national team last year, finishing her international career as the world's top goal scorer among both women and men with 190 goals. Sinclair won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Games.

She's also among just five players to appear in six Women's World Cups, and one of just three players to score in five.

Sinclair, who is from Burnaby, British Columbia, also won NCAA championships with the University of Portland in 2002 and 2005.

