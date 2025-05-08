Sports

Thunder set NBA playoff record for first-half points with 87 vs. Denver in Game 2 of West semis

By CLIFF BRUNT
Nuggets Thunder Basketball Oklahoma City Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein (55) celebrates after a basket in the first half of Game 2 in the conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips) (Kyle Phillips/AP)
By CLIFF BRUNT

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder set an NBA playoff record for first-half points with 87 against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City surpassed the previous record of 86 set by the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, 2017. Chet Holmgren, who missed two critical free throws late in Game 1, made a pair with a second remaining to set the record.

The Thunder tied the record for points in any half of a playoff game. Milwaukee had 87 in the second half against Denver on April 23, 1978.

The Thunder shot 58.8% from the field and made 17 of 18 free throws to take an 87-56 lead at the break. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 18 points. All five Thunder starters scored in double figures in the first half.

Oklahoma City eventually won 149-106 to even the series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points and eight assists in three quarters.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!