Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed indicted in Texas for failing to report an aggravated assault

DALLAS — Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed has been indicted in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of failing to report an aggravated assault to law enforcement over an alleged shooting that happened last year in suburban Dallas, according to court records.

Sneed, 28, was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on Tuesday for failing to report a felony. The indictment does not include details of the alleged incident, but says it took place on Dec. 6, 2024, the same day that two men alleged in a civil lawsuit that they were shot at from a Lamborghini Urus that Sneed and another man, Tekonzae Williams, were in.

Williams was indicted Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records did not list an attorney for Williams.

The Titans said in a statement that they were aware of the “legal matter” with Sneed and are in contact with NFL security per league protocol. The statement says the team had no further comment. Sneed’s agent, Jason Katz, said he had no comment.

The lawsuit against Sneed and Williams, which seeks at least $1 million in damages, was filed by Christian Nshimiyimana and Avi Ahmed, who say they were sitting in a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon on a vehicle dealer lot in Carrollton when they were shot at. The lawsuit says that neither Nshimiyimana nor Ahmed recognized the two-time Super Bowl champion or Williams and said they didn't think they had ever interacted with them previously.

No people were hit by bullets fired from the Lamborghini Urus. The lawsuit says bullets did hit the Mercedes-Benz as well as a building.

Sneed was placed on injured reserve last month with a quadricep injury. It's the second straight season the Titans have put him on injured reserve. He played only five games in 2024 after Tennessee traded with Kansas City for him, giving Sneed a contract that made him the NFL's fifth-highest-paid cornerback at the time.

Sneed was drafted from Louisiana Tech University in the fourth round in 2020 by Kansas City. He won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023.

