Titmus breaks the women’s 200-meter freestyle world record at Australia’s Olympic swimming trials

BRISBANE, Australia — (AP) — Ariarne Titmus broke the world record in the women’s 200-meter freestyle on Wednesday at Australia’s Olympic swimming trials.

Titmus finished in 1 minute, 52.23 seconds in the final. Her winning time beat Mollie O’Callaghan’s world mark of 1:52.85 set at last year’s world championships. O’Callaghan placed second at the Australian titles in 1:52.48.

