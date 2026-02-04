Top NHL prospect and Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna charged with felony assault

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna, a freshman center and the presumptive top pick in this summer's NHL draft, has been charged with felony assault for allegedly breaking a man's jaw and knocking out a tooth in an altercation last weekend.

McKenna twice punched the 21-year-old man in the face, requiring him to undergo surgery and have his jaw wired shut, according to a State College Police news release and the police affidavit.

The incident happened in the hours after Penn State lost to No. 2 Michigan State in an outdoor game at Beaver Stadium, home of the Nittany Lions football team.

McKenna was also charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to court documents. His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press. No lawyer is listed for him in court records.

McKenna was arraigned and released on $20,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11.

McKenna, who is from Whitehorse, Yukon, has 11 goals and 21 assists in 24 games this season for the Nittany Lions. He decided to play for Penn State after the NCAA lifted its ban on Canadian Hockey League players competing at the Division I level.

A name, image and likeness deal with the Nittany Lions helped sway McKenna to join a program that has been at the Division I level for less than 15 years.

McKenna recently had four goals and six assists at the World Junior Championships while helping Canada to a bronze medal.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.