Twins executive Derek Falvey departs in mutual agreement as organizational revamp continues

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and president of baseball and business operations Derek Falvey have mutually decided to part ways, the club announced on Friday.

The 42-year-old Falvey spent nine seasons with the Twins, hired to run the baseball department in October 2016 and elevated a year ago to oversee the business side as well. The Twins made the postseason four times during Falvey's tenure, including three division titles, but the two years since their last one have been rocky for the organization on and off the field. They finished 70-92 in 2025.

Executive vice president and general manager Jeremy Zoll will remain in his role in oversight of the baseball department and report to executive chair Tom Pohlad, who will assume interim oversight of the business operations and immediately direct the search for a replacement.

The departure of Falvey is the latest move by Pohlad to try to reset the direction of the franchise after replacing his younger brother last month as the lead owner. Pohlad praised Falvey's “transformational” leadership in modernizing the baseball operations.

“Over the past several weeks, Derek and I had thoughtful and candid conversations about leadership, structure, and the future of the club. We reached a shared understanding that the needs of the organization are evolving and that a leadership transition is the best way to move forward," Pohlad said in a statement distributed by the Twins.

Falvey, in his own statement, said he's looking forward to spending time with his family before figuring out what's next for his career. He was a scout and executive with Cleveland before coming to Minnesota.

“I’m thankful to the Pohlad family for the opportunity and the trust they placed in me, and I have tremendous confidence in the talented people across the organization. Jeremy Zoll is an outstanding baseball leader, Derek Shelton is an excellent manager, and I believe the club is well positioned for success in the years ahead,” Falvey said.

