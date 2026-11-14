UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach injures shoulder late in 1st half against Illinois

PASADENA, Calif. — UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach injured his left shoulder late in the second quarter Friday night against Illinois, leaving the No. 4 Bruins with third-stringer Madden Iamalaeva under center.

With 35 seconds left in the half, Dieffenbach raced backward to evade pressure after taking a shotgun snap. He was hit in the legs by defensive tackle Carter Janki as he jumped and threw the ball away and landed hard on his left shoulder. He remained down on the ground for more than three minutes before being escorted off the field by a trainer.

Dieffenbach returned to the sideline with his helmet on midway through the third quarter.

The Bruins lost starter Nico Iamaleava — Madden Iamalaeva's older brother — to a season-ending knee injury Oct. 10. Dieffenbach, a transfer from Cal Poly, went 4-0 as UCLA's starter after replacing him.

UCLA led 10-0 at the half, and had a 12-6 edge late in the third quarter.

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