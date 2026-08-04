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US midfielder Gio Reyna joins French club Strasbourg from Mönchengladbach

By Associated Press
Belgium US WCup Soccer United States' Giovanni Reyna (7) controls the ball against Belgium's Nicolas Raskin (23) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the United States and Belgium in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By Associated Press

STRASBOURG, France — United States midfielder Gio Reyna is getting a fresh start at French club Strasbourg to reset after an underachieving season in Germany.

Strasbourg said Tuesday it signed the 23-year-old Reyna on a five-year deal from Borussia Mönchengladbach. The transfer fee was reported to be 3 million euros ($3.5 million).

Reyna played in all five U.S. games at the World Cup, and scored a signature goal to cap the opening 4-1 win against Paraguay.

He had a quiet debut season with Gladbach, scoring just once in 20 games, after several seasons at Borussia Dortmund.

Strasbourg, which is in a shared ownership group with Chelsea, placed eighth in Ligue 1 last season and did not qualify for any European competition.

Reyna will play for new coach Hugo Oliveira, a long-time former assistant to Marco Silva who left Fulham to join Benfica.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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