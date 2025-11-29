U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams scores long-range goal for Bournemouth in Premier League

SUNDERLAND, England — U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams scored one of the best goals in the Premier League this season when he lobbed the goalkeeper from nearly 50 yards (meters) for Bournemouth on Saturday.

In the 15th minute of a match at Sunderland, Adams collected a loose ball inside his own half, crossed the halfway line and then sent in a shot from the edge of the center circle. It flew over the head of goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who tumbled into the net after scrambling backward, and into the goal at a rainy Stadium of Light.

Goalkeeper Tim Howard is the only player from the U.S. men's team who has scored from farther out in the Premier League, according to stats company Opta. That was in 2012, when Howard's clearance from his own area for Everton against Bolton bounced once and into the net.

The goal increased Bournemouth's lead to 2-0 at the time and was Adams' second in his last four games, with the midfielder having also netted at Manchester City on Nov. 2.

Adams, who captained the Americans at the 2022 World Cup, hadn't previously scored for Bournemouth, which he joined in August 2023, or in his one other season in the Premier League — at Leeds in the 2022-23 campaign.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.