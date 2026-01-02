US hockey picks 4 Nations-heavy roster for the Winter Olympics, adding Keller, Thompson and Jones

Tage Thompson and Clayton Keller helped the U.S. win the world hockey championship for the first time since 1933, while Seth Jones was a key part of the Florida Panthers' second consecutive Stanley Cup run.

Those contributions earned them a spot on the U.S. team at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics as the only three additions from the 4 Nations Face-Off early last year.

USA Hockey unveiled its roster Friday on the “Today” show, with a vast majority of it made up of players who took part in the NHL-run international tournament in February, when the Americans made the final before losing to Canada in overtime. The only ones not back from the 4 Nations are forward Chris Kreider and former New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox.

“It was incredibly difficult for our management group to get to the final roster and that’s a credit to so many in our country, including all those at the grassroots level who help make our sport so strong," general manager Bill Guerin said. "There’s nothing like the Olympics and I know our players and staff will represent our country well and work hard to achieve our ultimate goal.”

Keller, who's captain of the Utah Mammoth and tied for their lead in scoring, wore the “C" at worlds. Thompson, who plays for the Buffalo Sabres, was a point-a-game producer.

The U.S. followed Canada's lead after its northern neighbor also chose a 4 Nations-heavy roster. But while Canada made some changes in net beyond starter Jordan Binnington, the Americans went with the same three goaltenders: Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman.

Left off were Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, who's leads U.S. players in points this season, and a couple other elite goal scorers, Cole Caufield and Alex DeBrincat.

Guerin and his management staff, along with coach Mike Sullivan, prioritized experience and players they knew well. That meant sticking with depth forwards Vincent Trocheck and Brock Nelson over Robertson and others.

Teams are allowed 25 players at the Olympics, up from 23 at the 4 Nations, and can dress 20 skaters — typically 13 forwards and seven defenseman, along with two goalies. The first U.S. game is Feb. 12 against Latvia.

