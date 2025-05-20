US rugby star Alev Kelter gets 3-match ban for stamping on opponent's head

United States women's rugby star Alev Kelter was handed a three-match ban on Tuesday for stamping on the head of an opponent in a test match against Australia.

Kelter, a three-time U.S. Olympic representative in rugby sevens, was sent off in the 79th minute of the Pacific Four Series match on Saturday after the referee reviewed footage showing Kelter stamping forcefully on the head of Australia center Georgie Friedrichs.

In comments captured by television microphones, referee Aimee Barrett-Theron said Kelter would be getting a red card “because this is thuggery, it is deliberate and it is very dangerous foul play.”

Kelter appeared in front of a three-person panel at a disciplinary committee hearing on Tuesday and accepted she committed an act of foul play, World Rugby said in a statement.

The committee accepted, however, evidence provided by Kelter that she did not intend to contact the head of Friedrichs.

“The committee found that the player was not deliberately targeting the head of the Australian player,” World Rugby said, “but rather was reckless in her actions (as she accepted).

“The contact to the head was glancing or grazing rather than direct and targeted.”

The committee applied a six-match ban that was reduced to three matches because of mitigating circumstances, such as her disciplinary record, early acknowledgment of foul play and clear remorse.

Kelter will be suspended for the test against New Zealand in the Pacific Four Series on Saturday, as well as two matches for U.S. club Bay Breakers.

Kelter won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last year. She previously played ice hockey and soccer for the University of Wisconsin.

