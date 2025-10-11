Valentin Vacherot stuns Novak Djokovic and could face cousin in Shanghai Masters final

SHANGHAI — Valentin Vacherot earned the biggest win of his career by beating a hobbled Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Shanghai Masters final — where he could face his cousin.

The 204th-ranked Vacherot, of Monaco, was an alternate in qualifying but is having a career week.

"Is this real? I don't know," the 26-year-old Vacherot said moments after defeating the 24-time Grand Slam champion. “To have Novak on the other side of the court was, first of all, an unbelievable experience for me.”

Well, believe it or not, his next court experience could be against his cousin — Arthur Rinderknech.

Rinderknech faces 16th-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal on Saturday.

“I will do some recovery of course, but I will not miss it,” Vacherot said of his cousin's match.

The 38-year-old Djokovic was slowed throughout the match by a sore hip. He took a medical timeout after falling behind 4-3 in the opening set. He won only one point in the next two games.

Vacherot played collegiate tennis at Texas A&M.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.