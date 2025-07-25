Venus Williams is back and she is not done. She heads to Cincinnati next and maybe the US Open

WASHINGTON — (AP) — After Venus Williams' four-matches-in-four-days return to professional tennis was over, after she was loudly feted by appreciative fans even after a loss in singles, the D.C. Open stadium announcer offered a thought: "We're never going to say goodbye to Venus Williams, are we?" he said.

Not yet, anyway.

This was not a one-stop hello-and-farewell appearance for the 45-year-old Williams, who had been away from the tour for 16 months before showing up in Washington this week and winning once each in singles and doubles. She hadn't won a match since 2023, and the owner of seven Grand Slam singles titles, plus 14 in women's doubles with her sister Serena and another two in mixed doubles, was celebrated by the spectators and other players.

“I’m sorry to have (fallen) short,” Williams said after being eliminated by 24th-ranked Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday night, “but I know I can play better. And I know I will play better.”

Yes, there will be more: Williams next heads to the Cincinnati Open in August. That's certain.

And she also might very well be competing at the U.S. Open later next month, if the U.S. Tennis Association awards her a wild-card entry. The USTA already announced that Williams asked for an invitation to play with Reilly Opelka in the tournament's newfangled mixed doubles event.

Williams made quite obvious that the whole experience in Washington was fun for her.

She loves the challenge. She loves playing tennis. Plus, what's not to like about so much adulation from so many?

“Everything is about her (at) this tournament. All the media, all the fans — everyone is for her,” Frech said. “She's a superstar. She's a legend here.”

There's more to it, though. Because Williams also made clear that this is not merely about having a good time. She wants to win, too.

“There’s so many learnings from here. I know exactly what I need to work on, where I can improve. The good news is I’m always in control of the point. The important part is to put the ball in,” Williams said with a smile. “So this is one thing I didn’t do today. Was I in control? Absolutely. Will I be in control of most of my matches? Most likely, yes. That’s the place I want to be, so I’m putting myself in that position. That’s what counts.”

Williams still can hammer a serve, as the series of aces she delivered at more than 110 mph during her straight-set victory Tuesday against 35th-ranked Peyton Stearns showed.

Still can pound forehands and backhands, too.

As Stearns put it: “She played some ball tonight.”

At the end of her final news conference in Washington, Williams spoke about her takeaways from the matches she played and the work she put in to make them possible after needing to stay off the court last year because of surgery for uterine fibroids.

Her answer sounded a bit like a warning to other players out there who will face her.

“I’ll reflect on this match and the things I could have done better. I’ll reflect on my preparation going into the matches to make sure I’m prime and ready. Those are the kind of things. But more than anything, I take a lot of information from this tournament. So much data,” Williams said. “Like, I can’t wait to get on the practice court. My coach and I were already talking about what we’re going to work on and also how much better I got so quickly in these last few weeks, too, was kind of like straight up a mountain.”

Then she paused and added: “So we have made so much progress, and I expect that there will be more.”

___

Howard Fendrich has been the AP's tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.