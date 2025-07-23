Verlander ends historic 16-game winless streak as Devers' 2 homers power Giants past Braves 9-3

ATLANTA — (AP) — Justin Verlander ended the longest streak of starts in a season without a win in Giants history, Rafael Devers drove in four runs with three hits, including two home runs, and San Francisco beat the Atlanta Braves 9-3 on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old Verlander (1-8) had been winless in his first 16 starts, the longest stretch by a Giants pitcher in a single season in franchise history. The three-time Cy Young winner, who finalized a $15 million, one-year deal with San Francisco in January, allowed one hit in five scoreless innings and overcame five walks.

Devers went deep off Spencer Strider (4-8) in the fifth for the game's first run. Strider then hit Willy Adames with a pitch before Matt Chapman's two-run homer gave San Francisco a 3-0 lead. Devers added a three-run shot off Dylan Dodd, who was recalled earlier in the day, in the sixth.

Devers served as the designated hitter, one day after making his debut as the starting first baseman in Tuesday night's 9-0 win, which ended the team's six-game losing streak.

Key moment

Eli White’s blooper landed fair near the right-field line to open the fifth for Atlanta's first hit off Verlander. White stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch before Verlander struck out Drake Baldwin to end the inning.

Key stat

The Giants outscored the Braves 18-3 to win the final two games of the series after Atlanta won the opener 9-7.

Up next

The Giants, off on Thursday, return home to open a weekend series against the New York Mets on Friday night. Giants RHP Logan Webb (9-7, 3.08) is scheduled to face RHP Clay Holmes (8-5, 3.48).

The Braves play at Texas on Friday night with LHP Joey Wentz (2-1, 5.71) scheduled for face Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 1.58).

