Vikings sail past bumbling Bengals 48-10 in Wentz's debut behind pair of TDs on D by Isaiah Rodgers

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Carson Wentz had some strong emotions to channel and a little rust to shake off, taking over at quarterback in Minnesota for the team he grew up rooting for.

Isaiah Rodgers and the rest of the defense delivered quite the boost.

Rodgers helped make Wentz's debut a rousing success, setting a Vikings record with two defensive touchdowns and forcing three of Cincinnati's five turnovers in a 48-10 romp Sunday for the worst loss in Bengals history.

“Obviously being in the purple and gold means a little extra something to me personally,” said Wentz, who started for an NFL-record sixth team in as many years. “It was a ton of fun — also a ton of fun watching the defense play like that.”

Jordan Mason rushed for 116 yards and two scores on just 16 attempts, Will Reichard made a 62-yard field goal — the longest in Vikings history — as the first half ended, and Wentz had two touchdown passes over three quarters before yielding the mop-up work to rookie Max Brosmer.

Wentz hit Josh Oliver and T.J. Hockenson for scores and went 14 for 20 for 173 yards without a turnover for the Vikings (2-1), who posted their most lopsided victory since 1998 and their highest score since 2015 — thanks in no small part to their new cornerback Rodgers.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever, well, nobody’s ever seen a performance like that,” Wentz said.

Jake Browning was picked off twice in a rough start for the Bengals (2-1), who lost three of their five fumbles in their first game since franchise quarterback Joe Burrow had toe surgery that could be season-ending.

Wentz had some early trouble avoiding the pass rush, but never forced a throw or fumbled the ball in a performance befitting his 10th-year veteran status.

Signed as a free agent just three weeks ago, Wentz suddenly found himself replacing J.J. McCarthy after the first-year starter was sidelined by a sprained ankle. Wentz will get at least one more start, coach Kevin O'Connell said.

“I was the least surprised person in the whole building today that he was able to go out there and effectively run our offense,” O'Connell said.

This battle of the backups goes against Browning

Browning, who spent his first two NFL seasons on Minnesota's practice squad and the next two on Cincinnati's, achieved backup status in 2023 and filled in admirably after a wrist injury forced Burrow out down the stretch.

After leading a 27-24 overtime victory that year over a Vikings team using backup quarterback Nick Mullens, Browning impulsively shouted at a television camera: “They never should've cut me!”

This was a much different feeling.

“We got worked today. We’ve got to sit in it,” Browning said. “You’ve got to go through those emotions of just being miserable.”

Bengals ground game still stuck

The Bengals netted just 53 yards on 21 rushes, giving them a woeful 147 yards on 61 attempts through three games.

“It definitely makes it tough, but I’m not going to sit here and talk about the run game when I don’t think I played very well,” said Browning, who went 19 for 27 for 140 yards and a late touchdown pass before Brett Rypien got some time.

The offensive line was hardly the problem, coach Zac Taylor said.

“This is a collective effort. I didn’t see the line have one turnover today, OK? I saw a bunch of other guys have five,” Taylor said. “So very clearly this is on the entire team.”

Injuries

Bengals: RB Samaje Perine (thumb) left in the second quarter after he coughed up the ball to end a third consecutive Bengals possession by a lost fumble. ... TE Noah Fant, who had the ball ripped out by Rodgers to set up his second return, entered the concussion protocol. ... LG Dalton Risner (calf) missed time to injury but stayed out due to the lopsided score, Taylor said. ... CB Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) was inactive.

Vikings: DT Javon Hargrave (chest/rib) didn't return from a first-half injury but could've if the game were closer, O'Connell said. ... LT Christian Darrisaw returned, nearly 11 months after tearing his ACL and MCL. ... SS Harrison Smith made his season debut and deflected the pass Rodgers picked off.

Up next

Bengals: Visit Denver on Monday night, Sept. 29.

Vikings: Face Pittsburgh in Dublin next Sunday.

