Warm day at Lambeau Field puts heat on Packers' O-linemen and causes one to vomit on football

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — One of the hottest games at Lambeau Field in several decades had some unintended — and messy — consequences.

At one point during Green Bay's 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur asked quarterback Malik Willis why he didn't throw on a particular play. Willis explained by pointing out that center Josh Myers had just vomited on the football.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever heard that,” LaFleur replied.

Myers said he vomited right before the ball was snapped.

“I was handling the ball and I had to lean over,” he said.

The weather made Sunday’s game particularly demanding for Green Bay’s offensive line on a day when the Packers ran the ball 53 times for 261 yards. The temperature at kickoff was 85 degrees, tied for the second-warmest home game in franchise history (since 1959) behind only an 89-degree game vs. Cincinnati on Sept. 24, 2017.

Green Bay’s 53 carries were its highest single-game total since 1978, when the Packers ran the ball 54 times in a 10-10 tie with the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay had 34 carries in the first half alone and possessed the ball for over 40 minutes.

“I’m wondering if I was like overhydrated, like if I was just waterlogged or something,” Myers said.

Then again, this wasn’t a one-time occurrence.

Myers said he also threw up during the Packers' season-opening 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6 in Brazil.

Myers described how he tries to play through it even when he knows he’s getting sick to his stomach.

“I’ve got to do my job,” Myers said. “Unfortunately, no one cares if I’m throwing up, if I give up a sack, you know? So I’ve got to block them. ... It’s pretty much the only thing going through my mind.”

