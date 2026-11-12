Stephen Curry exits vs. Rockets with abdominal soreness. Steve Kerr says 'concern is high'

HOUSTON — Golden State star Stephen Curry left Wednesday night's game against Houston in the first quarter with right abdominal soreness and did not return.

Curry made a 3-pointer — his only basket of the game — with about 7½ minutes left in the first quarter and put his hand on his right side and winced as he backpedaled after the shot.

He immediately walked over to coach Steve Kerr and headed to the locker room. He appeared to be in pain and was walking gingerly and holding his right side as he exited the court.

“He said he tweaked something in his abdominal area and said he’s never done it before,” Kerr said.

Kerr added that Curry left the arena in the second half to get an MRI but that the team hadn't yet received any information from the imaging.

Kerr was asked what his level of concern about Curry's condition was.

“I mean, concern is high, but I have no idea the extent of the injury,” he said.

The Rockets beat the Warriors 115-108, ending Golden State's eight-game winning streak.

A two-time MVP and 12-time All-Star, the 38-year-old Curry entered the night ranked second in the NBA in scoring at 30.6 points per game. He was the Warriors' leading scorer in six of their eight wins, which followed an 0-3 start.

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