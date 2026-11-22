SEATTLE — No. 6 Indiana might not get a chance to defend its national championship after losing 27-24 at Washington on Saturday.

Demond Williams Jr. accounted for two touchdowns, and the Huskies earned their first win over a top-10 program in two years in dramatic fashion by tying the game twice in the fourth quarter and then upsetting the Hoosiers in the extra frame.

Tyler Robles put the Huskies ahead with a 46-yard field goal after Washington’s overtime possession stalled. But Washington's defense stepped up, holding the Hoosiers (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten, No. 8 CFP) to just 6 yards on their own possession before Paddy McAteer’s 37-yard kick sailed wide.

Williams Jr. completed 24 for 41 passes for 227 yards and ran for 88 more. Jayden Limar added 77 yards rushing, and Dezmen Roebuck caught 10 passes for 92 yards.

The Huskies (7-4, 4-4) outgained Indiana 443-392.

Late in the fourth, Williams hit Decker DeGraff on a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 24 with 3:34 remaining. The touchdown was set up on a 27-yard trick play, when Williams pitched the ball to Roebuck, who threw to a wide-open Chris Lawson.

Williams scored on a 65-yard run on the Huskies’ first drive, and Limar added a 5-yard TD late in the first quarter to tie the game at 14. It was the most points the Hoosiers had allowed in a first quarter under coach Curt Cignetti.

McAteer’s was the third missed kick of the game. Robles missed one in the second quarter that would have put Washington up 17-14, and Indiana’s Nico Radicic had an attempt blocked by Drew Azzopardi — the Huskies’ starting right tackle — in the third quarter.

For the second time in as many games, Indiana made a switch at quarterback, this time bringing Josh Hoover in for starter Grant Wilson in the third quarter. The fifth-year senior finished 7 for 13 for 121 yards, while receiver Charlie Becker had six catches for 167 yards and a touchdown on the Hoosiers’ first offensive plays.

The takeaway

Indiana: Becker’s early touchdown pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark, making him the eighth Hoosier to surpass 1,000 yards in a season and the first since Whop Philyor in 2019. Ernie Jones holds the program record with 1,265 yards receiving in 1987.

Washington: Williams’ touchdown was the longest run by a Washington quarterback since Warren Moon’s 71-yard score in 1977.

Up next

Indiana hosts Purdue next Saturday, with the Old Oaken Bucket on the line.

Washington travels to No. 14 Oregon next Saturday, looking for its first win over the Ducks since the 2023 Pac-12 championship game.

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