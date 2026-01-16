Wembanyama returns after early injury in Spurs vs. Bucks game

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama returned to the court after limping off with a right leg injury in the opening minutes of the San Antonio Spurs' game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Wembanyama returned to the bench at the close of the first quarter and was on the court to start the second quarter.

Wembanyama dropped to the court after making knee-to-knee contact with the left leg of Milwaukee center Giannis Antetokounmpo under the Bucks basket with 9:18 remaining in the first quarter. Antetokounmpo was driving to the rim when the two made contact.

Wembanyama remained on the court for a few seconds before rising and hobbling unassisted in a half sprint toward the locker room.

Wembanyama suffered a hyperextended knee on Dec. 31 in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks in a similar play. He returned to the bench but missed the next two games.

San Antonio enters Thursday's game on a two-game skid, including a 119-98 loss at Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.