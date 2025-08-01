What's in a number? Everything for new Phillies reliever Jhoan Duran and a favor from his manager

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jhoan Duran's wife almost cried when the closer told her he might have to surrender his No. 59 uniform number when he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The number has plenty of sentimental value to Duran. Ornamental value, too — the number is engraved as part of the family pool design in the Dominican Republic.

Aidra Duran can save her tears. Duran got to keep his number and wore his new Phillies uniform for the start of a three-game series against Detroit.

But as far as potentially unhappy wives go, someone might have to check on Michele Thomson.

Rob Thomson's first call to the bullpen with Duran came when the reliever wanted to check on the availability of No. 59, which belonged to the Phillies manager. There was no high-end bargaining needed — like when former Phillies great John Kruk once traded No. 29 to new reliever Mitch Williams for two cases of beer.

Thomson happily gave up the number to Duran and the former long-time New York Yankees coach took No. 49 in honor of former Yankees star Ron Guidry.

“The only one that's upset at this point is my wife,” Thomson said to laughter. “All her merchandise has 59 on it. Now she has to go buy new stuff.”

Duran said he tried to be respectful in his first talk with Thomson about wanting the number. Thomson, who led the Phillies to three straight playoff appearances, had no issue giving it to the closer.

“The number really doesn't mean much to me,” Thomson said. “But if it makes you feel better, I'm all in. He said, ‘yeah.’ Then it's all yours.”

The 27-year-old Duran had 16 saves and a 2.01 ERA in 49 appearances this season, striking out 53 in 49 1/3 innings with the Minnesota Twins. He was traded to the Phillies on Wednesday for a pair of minor leaguers.

