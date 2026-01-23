White Sox add right-hander Seranthony Domínguez to their bullpen, AP source says

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox added Seranthony Domínguez to their bullpen on Friday, agreeing to a $20 million, two-year contract with the right-hander, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical.

Domínguez, 31, played for Baltimore and Toronto last year, going 4-4 with a 3.16 ERA and two saves in 67 games. He was traded to the Blue Jays on July 29.

Chicago had some additional payroll flexibility after trading center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets on Tuesday night. Domínguez likely will close games with his new team.

The rebuilding White Sox finished last in the AL Central last year with a 60-102 record, a 19-game improvement from the previous season. They signed Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami to a $34 million, two-year contract in December, and speedy infielder Luisangel Acuña came over in the Robert trade.

The White Sox also have a promising group of young position players that includes Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel and Chase Meidroth.

Domínguez made his major league debut with Philadelphia in 2023. He is 23-23 with a 3.50 ERA and 40 saves in 322 career games. He also has 360 strikeouts in 306 innings.

Domínguez pitched in 12 postseason games in 2025, helping Toronto reach the World Series. He went 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA.

