Wizards snap 16-game losing streak with 112-100 victory over Hornets

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 28 points, Deni Avdija added 18 and the Washington Wizards snapped their 16-game losing streak with a 112-100 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Washington had matched a team record of 16 consecutive losses set during the 2009-10 season, but the Wizards avoided claiming the mark alone. Charlotte now has the NBA's longest active skid at six games despite a 32-point, 12-rebound effort from Miles Bridges.

One game after squandering a 21-point second-quarter lead against Orlando, the Wizards let a 15-point advantage get away and trailed by 10 late in the third quarter. But on a night when both teams had a terrible time shooting 3-pointers, Kuzma and Avdija were able to hurt Charlotte down the stretch by attacking the basket.

Washington led 85-82 after a 17-4 run and was able to close out its first victory since Jan. 29 at San Antonio. The Wizards hadn't won at home since Dec. 29 against Brooklyn.

Washington shot 16 of 20 from the field in the fourth, outscoring Charlotte 44-24.

Charlotte has been without guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) since late January, and Seth Curry and Cody Martin were out Friday with ankle problems of their own. Washington was missing Marvin Bagley III (back) and Landry Shamet (calf).

The Hornets missed their first 17 3-point attempts and they trailed 39-24 after Kuzma's three-point play in the second quarter. Charlotte closed within three at the half.

Washington had its own drought from long distance, missing 13 straight attempts from beyond the arc in the second and third quarters. The Hornets went up 57-56 on a dunk by Bridges.

Kuzma nearly had a triple-double, finishing with nine assists and eight rebounds. Avdija had 14 rebounds, and Washington's Richaun Holmes had 14 points and 11 rebounds without missing a shot.

