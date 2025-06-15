Woeful Rockies absorb 2 records for futility with 19 whiffs and worst 70-game mark in modern era

ATLANTA — (AP) — Kyle Farmer just shrugged when asked about being part of a Colorado team that just made MLB history with the worst 70-game record in the modern era.

"We don't care," Farmer said after Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves left the Rockies with a 13-57 record.

The Rockies surpassed the 1932 Boston Red Sox, who were 14-56, for the worst 70-game mark since 1901.

“I mean, there’s nothing we can do about it,” Farmer said. “It is what it is. We've just got to show up tomorrow and play. There’s nothing you can really say about it except that if it happens, it happens.”

The Rockies made more inglorious history by setting a franchise nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts. That's a lot of futility for one team to absorb in one day.

The 19 strikeouts by Braves pitchers also set an Atlanta record for a nine-inning game. Spencer Strider recorded 13 strikeouts in six innings, followed by relievers Rafael Montero and Dylan Lee, who combined for six more whiffs.

The only bright spot for the Rockies was the encouraging start by rookie right-hander Chase Dollander, a native of Evans, Georgia, who allowed four runs, three earned, in six innings.

The Rockies entered Saturday's schedule with 10 fewer wins than the Chicago White Sox, who have the second-worst record in the majors.

Dollander said “just having a neutral mindset” is the key to remaining positive through a season already filled with low points for the team.

“Don’t ride the roller coaster,” Dollander said. “You know, there’s going to be lots of ups and downs in this game. This game is really hard. So it’s just, you know, staying neutral and we just keep going.”

Dollander was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 summer draft. Among other top young players on the team are catcher Hunter Goodman, who may return to Atlanta for the All-Star Game on July 15, and outfielders Jordan Beck and Brenton Doyle.

“You know we’re going to have our time,” Dollander said. “I mean, it’s just one of those things that you kind of learn as you go. I’ve been very fortunate to be here for a little bit now, and I can help us going forward.”

The 34-year-old Farmer says one of his jobs is to help the younger players endure the losses.

“For sure, keeping guys accountable and teaching them the right way to do stuff,” said Farmer, the first baseman whose double off Strider was one of only four hits for the Rockies.

“Keeping their heads up and they've got to show up each day and play, no matter our record. It's your job and you worked your whole life to get here. Enjoy it. This is a great opportunity for a young guy to show what they can do.”

