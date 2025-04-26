Sports

Wolves top Lakers 116-104 in Game 3 to take series lead behind both-ways standout Jaden McDaniels

By DAVE CAMPBELL
Lakers Timberwolves Basketball Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) works toward the basket as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Austin Reaves (15) defend during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)
MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored a career playoff-high 30 points and spearheaded Minnesota's stifling defense on an ailing Luka Doncic, and the Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-104 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series on Friday night.

Anthony Edwards scored 29 points and Julius Randle added 22 points for the Wolves, who outscored the Lakers 13-1 over the final 4:37 of the game after Doncic's tying baseline jumper.

LeBron James did the heavy lifting with Doncic playing through a stomach illness, scoring 38 points including three 3-pointers in a four-possession span midway through the fourth quarter. But he couldn't find a shot after that, hitting the side of the backboard with a corner heave with the Lakers down 111-104 with 1:26 left.

Game 4 is in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon.

