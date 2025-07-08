Wrexham lands Down Under for preseason tour and welcomed as a 'hot ticket' in world soccer

Wrexham, the Welsh soccer team co-owned by “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, has arrived Down Under for its latest preseason tour overseas — and where more apt to start than Marvel Stadium.

The Wrexham squad has landed in Melbourne for the first of three tour games to get ready for a first season in 43 years in English soccer's second tier, having just secured a third straight promotion.

Playing in Australia and New Zealand — after recent preseason tours to the United States — is part of an effort to spread Wrexham's global footprint that has been supercharged by the popular "Welcome to Wrexham" fly-on-the-wall documentary.

“We want the lads to enjoy these games and the experience,” Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said after arriving in Melbourne.

“Everyone has to raise their game in all areas,” he added about Wrexham’s recent growth, “and that’s what it is all about. There’s a huge passion from our supporters in Wrexham and I can imagine there’ll be a lot of bleary-eyed supporters staying up through the night to watch the games.”

After playing Melbourne Victory at Marvel Stadium on Friday, Wrexham takes on Sydney FC on Tuesday and Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand on July 19.

“We’re not here on a holiday,” Wrexham captain James McClean said. “It’s great to come and see new things, new experiences but we’re here to work, we’re here to prepare for the new season. It’s going to be the toughest challenge yet, by far.”

Melbourne Victory coach Arthur Diles said playing the team owned by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney is a chance for his own club “to grow our brand and the football market of Australia internationally.”

“Wrexham’s a hot ticket at the moment in world football,” he told News Corp. Australia.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.