Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge makes 3 outstanding catches, robs Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong of home run

Cubs Yankees Baseball New York Yankees' Aaron Judge strikes out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, July 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Aaron Judge made three outstanding catches in right field, robbing Pete Crow-Armstrong of a home run, Dansby Swanson of a single and Kyle Tucker of a two-run hit in the New York Yankees' game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

The 6-foot-7 Judge leaped at the right-field wall to catch a 327-foot drive by Crow-Armstrong against Carlos Rodón in the fourth inning, denying what would have been Crow-Armstrong's 26th home run.

Judge's glove avoided the outstretched arms of a fan in a Yankees jersey, who reached over the wall with one hand but missed the ball.

Crow-Armstrong waved his right arm in disgust. The two-time AL MVP bowed his head and smiled.

Judge then rushed in and dove for a backhand grab on Swanson's sinking liner for the third out of the inning.

With runners o the corners, two outs in the eighth and a full count, Judge sprinted to deny Tucker, catching the ball just before the right-field line and sliding chest down onto the warning track.

Cody Bellinger hit three two-run homers against his former team.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!