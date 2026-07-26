Yankees All-Star Cody Bellinger heads to injured list with a hamstring strain

PHILADELPHIA — The Yankees have placed All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, a blow to New York's defense on a team already missing several big bats.

The Yankees recalled outfielder Spencer Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre before Sunday night's game at Philadelphia to take Bellinger's spot on the roster.

New York has been without slugger Aaron Judge since May 31 because of a fractured rib and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is still out with a strained right calf that's sidelined him since April 24. The Yankees entered Sunday's game 2 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Bellinger said he felt tightness in his hamstring while rounding first on a double in the eighth inning of the Yankees' 3-1 win over the Phillies on Saturday night. He waived off manager Aaron Boone and remained on base for the rest of the inning but walked off slowly and down the tunnel to the clubhouse afterward.

Max Schuemann replaced Bellinger in the bottom half of the inning.

Bellinger is hitting .259 with 11 homers and 53 RBIs in 102 games this season. He entered Saturday with 19 defensive runs saved, the most in the majors, and was MVP of the All-Star Game two weeks ago in Philly.

Bellinger re-signed with the Yankees last winter for a $162.5 million, five-year deal and he has been a key part of the offense. He was hitting .280 through mid-June before a slump dropped his average to .254 heading into the All-Star break. Bellinger hasn't homered in a month.

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