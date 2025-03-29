Yankees' Goldschmidt, Bellinger, Judge homer on Cortes' first 3 pitches in 4-homer first inning

NEW YORK — (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge homered for the New York Yankees on the first three pitches from Milwaukee's Nestor Cortes on Saturday, part of a four-homer first inning that included a drive from Austin Wells.

New York hit four home runs in the first inning for the first time in its century-plus history.

Goldschmidt, batting leadoff for the first time in his major league career, drove a fastball 413 feet into the Brewers bullpen in left field against Cortes, who was making his Milwaukee debut following an offseason trade from the Yankees.

Bellinger sent a fastball over the Yankees bullpen and into the right-field bleachers on the unusually warm 78-degree afternoon.

Judge, the reigning AL MVP, drove a cutter 468 feet into the right-field second deck.

After a visit by pitching coach Chris Hook, Jazz Chisholm Jr. took a called third strike, Anthony Volpe grounded out and Wells hit a fastball 372 feet into the left-field seats.

