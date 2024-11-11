Sports

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says `sting of not finishing it off stays with you forever'

World Series Baseball New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone watches batting practice before Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone says the disappointment of the World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers won't go away and he doesn't mind entering 2025 in possibly the last year of his contract.

“The sting of not finishing it off stays with you forever,” he said Monday, three days after the team exercised his 2025 option.

Boone has led the Yankees to a 603-429 record, three AL East titles and one pennant. He agreed in October 2021 to a three-year contract that included a team option for 2025. He said the sides haven't talked yet about a deal for beyond next season.

“We’ll see what unfolds,” he said.

Boone will fly to California to join owner Hal Steinbrenner for a meeting with Juan Soto, who helped the Yankees reach the World Series for the first time since 2009 and then became a free agent.

"I want him in pinstripes moving forward,” Boone said.

Boone said he anticipates at least one coaching change and possibly two for next season.

