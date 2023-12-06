Sports

Zach Wilson to start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Texans

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

Jets Bills Football New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson meets with reporters after the team's NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Bills won 32-6. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes ) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Zach Wilson is back in as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback.

Wilson, benched for two games after struggling in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, will be under center for the Jets’ home game Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision to start Wilson on Wednesday, a day after New York waived Boyle following two ineffective starts and signed Brett Rypien off Seattle’s practice squad. The Jets also have veteran Trevor Siemian, who replaced Boyle in the fourth quarter of New York’s 13-8 loss to Atlanta last Sunday.

“Zach gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh said.

Siemian will serve as Wilson's backup and Rypien will be the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

The Jets (4-8) have lost five in a row and appear headed to a 13th straight season without a playoff berth. It's the NFL's longest active postseason drought.

