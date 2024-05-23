AAA activating Tow to Go in Florida, Georgia for Memorial Day Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — AAA is once again activating its Tow to Go program in Florida and Georgia, offering a confidential safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles this Memorial Day Weekend.

AAA plans to rescue more than 378,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble during the holiday weekend, so Tow to Go is a way to keep impaired drivers off the roads while they’re busy.

The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program for more than 25 years, removing nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways. When someone calls Tow to Go, a tow truck is dispatched to transport the vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. This service is free, regardless of whether the caller is a AAA member.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, May 24 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 28. Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who didn’t plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Likewise, Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home because you do not want to be remembered on Memorial Day as the person who made the fatal mistake of driving impaired.”

Call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246 if you need help this weekend.

