Clay County officials warn drivers of upcoming road work projects

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Clay County should expect slowdowns in the upcoming weeks as several road work projects are about to begin.

Here is a breakdown of the upcoming projects:

To alleviate some congestion on Sandridge Road, crews are scheduled to widen the road shoulder at the intersection of Sandridge Road and Russel Road in Lake Asbury. Drivers should anticipate a single-lane closure on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for asphalt paving operations, weather permitting. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for flaggers.

FDOT contractors will be performing soil sampling along County Road 315 at the Ates Creek Bridge in Green Cove Springs from March 18 to 22, weather permitting. Drivers should anticipate a northbound lane closure between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays during work.

FDOT contractors will also perform soil sampling in Maxville along County Road 217 at the bridge over Long Branch from March 18-22, weather permitting. Drivers in this area should anticipate a southbound lane closure between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays during work.

Drivers should anticipate occasional nighttime, single-lane closures with flaggers in the westbound lane of County Road 220 from Habersham Harbor Driver west to Silver Point in Fleming Island. Crew will be upgrading CCAU water lines in this area from March 10 to Sept. 10. Clay County Government said the project could take up to 395 days to complete and includes temporary pavement in the median and a traffic shift to maintain the 2 westbound lanes for the majority of the project. The speed limit will be 35 mph throughout the work zone.

FDOT also plans to hold a public meeting both virtually and in person at the Orange Park Library to discuss the Blanding Boulevard from south of Wells Road to the Ortega River project. This project will affect both Clay and Duval counties. The meeting will be April 2 at 4:30 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information on these projects, visit the Road Projects page on the Clay County website.

