Clay County woman dies in crash on US-17 after her car flips several times

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman is dead after her car flipped several times on US-17 in Clay County.

According to the crash report, the 28-year-old woman from Fleming Island was driving her SUV south in the center lane approaching Pace Island Trace at around 5:26 a.m. on Sunday. At the same time, a 39-year-old man from Hilliard was waiting in his pickup truck for the light to turn green.

The woman failed to stop and collided with the back of the pickup truck, which caused her to flip several times before coming to a final rest on US-17. FHP said she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

All southbound lanes on US-17 are currently blocked for FHP’s investigation into the crash. Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area.

