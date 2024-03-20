FHP: Man critically injured after pickup truck smashes into back of cement truck, catches fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a man is critically injured after his pickup truck slammed into the back of a cement truck on I-295, causing both of them to catch fire.

According to the crash report, at around 1:37 a.m. Wednesday, a 29-year-old man from Jacksonville was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck southbound on I-295 just south of Pulaski Road in the right lane. At the same time, a cement truck was traveling in front of him in the same lane.

The front of the pickup truck struck the back of the cement truck, causing both to veer off into the tree line before catching fire.

The pickup truck driver sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The 43-year-old driver of the cement truck only sustained minor injuries.

