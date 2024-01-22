Florida gas prices reach their lowest in over a month, AAA reports

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida’s average gas price is below $3 a gallon for the first time this year.

The state average was $2.99 per gallon on Sunday, which is the lowest daily average price since Dec. 20.

“The state average has plummeted more than 16 cents in the past 2 weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA. “Plunging temps across the country contributes to lower fuel demand, which normally leads to excess fuel supplies and lower prices. More than 70% of filling stations now have gas prices below $3 a gallon.”

Here is a breakdown of the metro market prices in Florida:

Most expensive metro markets: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.21), Fort Lauderdale ($3.09) and Naples ($3.08)

Least expensive metro markets: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.83), Panama City ($2.84) and Pensacola ($2.92)

To view state and local average gas prices, visit GasPrices.AAA.com.

