JSO: Man found dead on side of road after hit-and-run crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for the culprit after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Blanding Boulevard.

According to detectives, officers responded to the scene at around 1:15 a.m. Friday and discovered a man in his 20s lying unconscious on the side of the road. Police said his injuries were consistent with being hit by a car.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the hit-and-run vehicle is a Volkswagen based on evidence at the crash scene.

This is the 166th traffic fatality in Duval County this year. The 4500 block of Blanding Boulevard is still closed for the investigation. Drivers are encouraged to use Wesconnett Boulevard to 103rd Street as an alternate route.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS and may be eligible for a cash reward.

