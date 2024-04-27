Nightly closures, traffic shift to begin May 7 on Beachwalk Road

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Public Works said there will be nightly closures and a traffic shift on Beackwalk Road starting May 7.

The closures will happen from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The traffic shift will last 2 weeks and will conclude on May 21.

The construction will create additional eastbound lanes and open the northside right of way for permanent construction.

Visit the St. Johns County Public Works website for more information.

