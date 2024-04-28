Northbound, southbound on-ramps to I-295 will close next week for widening, resurfacing project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation said the I-295 exit ramps to Beach Boulevard will be closed for a couple of nights due to a widening and resurfacing project.

The I-295 northbound ramp to Beach Boulevard will be closed April 29 through 30, and the southbound ramp will be closed May 1 through 2. The ramps will close at 10 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. each construction day.

The closures are part of a widening and resurfacing improvement project on I-295 from Butler Boulevard to Beach Boulevard.

During the northbound ramp closures, drivers will detour via westbound Town Center Parkway, northbound St. Johns Bluff Road and eastbound Beach Boulevard to access the I-295 northbound on-ramp.

During the southbound ramp closures, drivers will detour via westbound Beach Boulevard, southbound St. Johns Bluff Road and eastbound Town Center Parkway to access the I-295 southbound on-ramp.

