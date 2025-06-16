Buresh Blog: Atlantic hurricane season forecast... Infamous hurricanes year by year... Wet season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network - scan below &/or click * here *:

The 2025 hurricane season is underway. Check out “Talking the Tropics With Mike” for daily updates about what’s up across the Atlantic Basin & all of the tropics.

Dr. Phil Klotzbach at Colorado St. U updated his hurricane season forecast & there was no change from the April forecast which translates to an at least somewhat above average season across the Atlantic Basin. So far, so good though as the Atlantic has been very quiet to start the ‘25 season. The average date for the first named Atlantic storm is June 20th though about 1 out of every 2 June’s will go without a named storm. The First Alert Weather Team’s “Preparing for the Storm” * here *... the 2025 First Alert hurricane preparation guide * here *.

So what was the hurricane season like during the year you were born? A pretty interesting list can be found ** here ** on Action News Jax. A list - since 1925 - of notable events from each year was compiled from news, scientific, and government reports. (Since hurricanes were not given official names until 1950, some storms through 1949 are referred to as “recorded storms” as opposed to “named storms.”)

The wet season is underway for Jacksonville/NE Fl. & SE Ga. The average is June 1st but started June 13th this year which I define as at least 3 straight days with 50%+ coverage of thunderstorms *not* driven by a front or low pressure system. It’s mesoscale processes such as the sea breeze, outflow from other storms & storm interactions. Our wet season continues through September & is responsible for more than half of our annual rainfall (approximately 28.8″ of the yearly avg. of 53.4″).

And we off to a “roaring” start when it comes to 90-degree days. 37 90-degree days as of June 16th is the most ever beating the old record of 33 days in 2011 & well above the average of 19 90-degree days through June 16th. The average for an entire year is 82 90-degree days.