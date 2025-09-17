Buresh Blog: Autumn!... Early taste of fall... Fall color... Coastal clean-up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

Updated every day throughout the hurricane season - “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

The autumnal equinox arrives Mon., Sept. 22nd. That’s when the sun’s rays are most directly over the equator. Cooler temps., shorter days & less rain as we get deeper into fall.

And we’ve had an early taste of fall so far this September. In fact - through the 15th of the month - Sept. is the 5th coolest on record in Jacksonville:

So it’s time to track the change of fall foliage. Of course, the spectacular colors are north of the local area, but we see some color change by late Oct. into Nov. usually peaking near Christmas.

As of mid-September from the “Fall Foliage Report”:

Average peak from “Explore Fall”:

The International Coastal Cleanup is this Saturday (Sept. 20)! All the info. * here *. Email cleanupvolutneers@coj.net or call 904-255-8276 for more details.

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.Oceanfront locations:

8 th Avenue North—At the Ocean

16 th Avenue South - At the Ocean

Atlantic Boulevard - At the ocean

Beach Boulevard - At the Ocean

Seagate/20th Avenue South – At the Ocean

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Boone Park South - 3725 St. Johns Ave.

Burnett Park - 3740 Burnett Park Rd.

Charles Reese Park - 1200 Ken Knight Dr.

Fishweir Park - 3925 Valencia Rd.

Five Points - 1028 Park St.

Hollybrook Park - 319 Cherokee St.

Klutho Park - 204 W. 3 rd St

Leonard Abess Park - 12743 Leonard Abess Park

McCue Park and Boat Ramp - 2510 Second Ave. North

Mandarin Park - 14780 Mandarin Rd.

Murray Hill Playground – 4208 Kingsbury St.

Riverside Arts Market - 715 Park St.

Riverside Park - 753 Park St.

Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park - 7000 Roosevelt Blvd.

T.K. Stokes Boat Ramp – 11964 Mandarin Rd.

Westbrook Center & Park – 905 Westbrook Rd.

Willow Branch Park - 2870 Sydney St.

Additional Times

Ft. Caroline National Memorial (1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.) - 12713 Ft. Caroline Rd.

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.) - 500 Wonderwood Dr., Atlantic Beach

Lonnie Wurn Boat Ramp (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.) - 4131 Ferber Rd.

Reddie Point Preserve (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.) - 4499 Yachtsman Way

Riverview Community Senior Center & Park (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.) - 9620 W. Water St.

(Note: Site locations and times subject to change)