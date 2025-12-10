Buresh Blog: Freezes so far this season... Go Jags!... Night skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

Jacksonville had an unseasonably early freeze (2 of them) the first week of Nov. but no official freezes (32 degrees or lower at JIA) since in what is the average first freeze of the season - during the first 10 days of December. We’re coming off a cold 2024-’25 winter season when we had an above average 18 freezes at JIA - the most since the winter season of 2010-’11. The long term average is 14 freezes per season inland... far fewer for the intracoastal & beaches.

Barring a colossal collapse, the Jaguars appear to be headed to the playoffs! There are two home games left & two away games - at Denver Dec. 21 which could have some rough weather & at the Colts Dec. 28 but will be inside in Indianapolis. For the two regular season home games remaining avg. temps. in Jacksonville are in the 60s - GO JAGS!

Dec./early January night skies (Sky & Telescope):

Dec. 13–14 (all night): The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak. The waning crescent Moon shouldn’t interfere with viewing.

Dec. 14 (morning): Turn to the southeast to see the waning crescent Moon hanging about 2° right of Spica in Virgo.

Dec. 21 (all night): Winter begins at the solstice at 10:03 a.m. EST (7:03 a.m. PST). This marks the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Dec. 26 (dusk): Look high in the south to see the waxing crescent Moon less than 3° to the upper right of Saturn.

Dec. 31 (dusk): The waxing gibbous Moon, the Pleiades, and Aldebaran are arranged in a pretty tableau above the eastern horizon. The Moon is almost 6½° lower left of the cluster.

Jan. 3: Earth passes through perihelion, its closest point to the Sun for 2026, at 12:16 p.m. EST.

Jan. 3 (dusk): The full Moon rise is flanked by Pollux 3° to its left and Jupiter about 3° to its right.

Jan. 3–4 (all night): The Quadrantid meteor shower peaks tonight, but the full Moon will severely hamper viewing.

Jan. 6 (evening): The waning gibbous Moon trails Regulus, Leo’s brightest light, by 6° as they climb above the eastern horizon.

Jan. 9–10 (all night): Jupiter reaches opposition (appearing opposite the Sun and its brightest) in Gemini near Pollux.

Moon Phases

Full Moon: December 4, 6:14 p.m. EST (Full Cold Moon)

Last Quarter: December 11, 3:52 p.m. EST

New Moon: December 19, 8:43 p.m. EST

First Quarter: December 27, 2:10 p.m. EST