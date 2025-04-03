Weather

Buresh Blog: Hurricane season forecast... Helene/Milton summaries... Retired '24 names...April avg's

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax

Dr. Phil Klotzbach has issued his annual spring forecast for the upcoming hurricane season. In a nutshell - slightly above avg. numbers for storms, hurricanes & major (Cat. 3+) hurricanes. Factors sited includes a neutral ENSO (neither El Nino or La Nina) & at least slightly warmer than avg. sea surface temps. For more info. go to the First Alert Hurricane page * here *. The hurricane season is from June 1 - Nov. 30th.

While on the topic of the tropics, the Nat. Hurricane Center has issued storm summaries on two of the most damaging hurricanes of ‘24 - Helene & Milton. Both hurricanes made landfall in Florida with Helene having dramatic impacts far inland north & northeast into Georgia, S & N. Carolina & Tennessee. With 248 deaths, Helene is the deadliest U.S. hurricane since Katrina in 2005. NHC’s Helene summary * here *. My blog summary on “The Hell that was Helene” is * here *.

The NHC Milton summary is * here *. Milton’s U.S. death toll was 15 - all in Florida & will also be remembered for one of the greatest tornado outbreaks from a tropical system in Florida history. The Buresh Blog “Mighty Milton” is * here *.

And the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has announced that Helene & Milton along with Beryl will be retired from the ‘24 list of Atlantic names (Milton had replaced Michael from 2018). Replacements will be Brianna, Holly & Miguel. The lists of names repeat every 6 years.

We’re now 4 months into 2025. The averages for JIA for April:

Just back from one heck of a trip with my 85-year old dad.... to South Africa(!). Years ago, my Dad had an African safari on his bucket list. So off we went!....

