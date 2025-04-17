Buresh Blog: La Nina is no more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Network. Scan below &/or click * here *:

NOAA has declared the weak La Nina that lasted just a few months as officially ‘over’. While not particularly strong, this La Nina did seem to have some “hallmark” impacts on the overall weather pattern over the Lower 48 of the U.S. including:

(1) big winter temp. fluctuations which included 18 freezes in Jacksonville (most freezes since 2010-’11) as well as a “winter storm” in mid to late January that brought snow & ice to parts of North Florida & the Panhandle. (2) an active late winter into spring tornado season.

The image below shows the short mid winter period where La Nina conditions - a cooling of the equatorial Pacific - occurred.

The graph below shows an essentially neutral forecast for the ENSO (El Nino-Southern Oscillation) through the upcoming summer. If true, there would be no major implications for the Atlantic hurricane season which is forecast - as of right now - to be “somewhat” above average.

There have been more than 5,000 severe storm (tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail) this year so far:

Reported tornadoes so far: