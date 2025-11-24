Buresh Blog: Last week of hurricane season... Thanksgiving & travel weather...Dry season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is winding down! - “Talking the Tropics With Mike” (a seasonal summary will be posted). This is the first season since 2015 that the continental U.S. has *not* had a landfalling hurricane.

Lots of travel in the coming days bracketed around Thanksgiving. First Alert Weather Updates * here * ... download the First Alert Weather app.

For travel by air - go to the FAA ... for travel by road * here * (Federal Highway Administration)... travel conditions by state * here *

Thanksgiving in Jacksonville:

The dry season is upon us & how! As of Monday, Nov. 24th - Jacksonville has officially had 28 straight days without *any* rain. If we go through all of Nov. without at least a trace of rain, it will be only the second time in Jacksonville history since 1871. The last time was October, 2010. A couple of the longest dry stretches in Jacksonville during overlapping months includes 32 straight days in 2014 from Oct. 16-Nov. 16 & 34 straight days in 2010 from Sept. 30-Nov. 2.

Our local dry season is Nov. through April. Despite the passage of strong cold fronts during our dry season, moisture in the atmosphere is often lacking & - more importantly - the “energy” (upper level disturbances) and surface low pressure systems are often far removed to the north of NE Fl./SE Ga. The result is approaching cold fronts move through the area with less - or in some cases - no rainfall. We see a split of sorts in the rain with these kind of storm systems. Wetter to the north near the surface low pressure & upper level disturbance & wetter to the south where the fronts sometimes encounter a better moisture supply (higher humidity). A good example is the travel map below for the day before Thanksgiving this year: