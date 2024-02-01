Buresh Blog: Monthly 80-degree days streak...Surging pollen!...Average last freeze... February avg’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Learn more about the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Station Network! - * here *.

The Jacksonville streak of at least one 80-degree day per month continues as the high temp. hit 82 degrees Thu., Jan. 25th. That’s now 8 straight years with at least a day each month 80+ degrees. The streak is truly astounding as I went back all the way to 1871 in the Jacksonville weather records & nowhere was there even 2 straight years with such a feat. So we’re in unprecedented territory!

And the warmer temps. have led to our annual outbreak of pollen. Cedar pollen is likely to peak within the next couple weeks as pine pollen surges through at least mid Feb. The first oak pollen has shown up & will likely peak by at least mid March, if not earlier (depending on weather conditions & temps.). Exact pollen #’s from Dr. Seymour at Edward Waters University comparing the week leading up to Jan. 21 vs. the week leading up to Jan. 28:

While there most certainly will still be some cold “spells”, we’re coming out of what is typically the coldest time of year in Jacksonville. The *avg.* low temp. bottoms out at 43 degrees through much of January & will now steadily tick upward.

So we’re nearing the avg. date of the last freeze. The range is from the end of January at the beaches... to early Feb. along the St. Johns River... to late Feb. over Northern & Western Duval Co... to mid March over inland Southeast Georgia.

Turning the calendars to February: