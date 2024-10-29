Weather

Buresh Blog: One month left of the Atlantic hurricane season... NOAA winter outlook... Nov. averages

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Neighborhood Weather Network. Scan below &/or click * here *:

Updated everyday during the hurricane season: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

And November is the last month of the Atlantic hurricane season. The Western Caribbean can be a hot spot the last 4 weeks of the season. In the “average” season, the 7th hurricane & 14th named storm occurs but 2024 has already beaten both of those (15 named storms, 10 hurricanes).

NOAA has issued their winter outlook for Dec.-Feb. & it’s largely predicated on a La Nina (cooling of the equatorial Pacific). So... generally mild & dry across the South... cooler & wetter across the north. For Jacksonville/NE Fl. & SE Ga.... above avg. temps. & below avg. rainfall are forecast. La Nina winters have been known to bring pretty extreme temps. to the local area with significant but generally short-lived freezes but also stretches of temps. reaching the 70s & 80s.

Averages for November at JIA:

