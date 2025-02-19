Buresh Blog: Winter not over yet...Move over pine pollen, time for oak pollen...increasing sun angle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Network. Scan below &/or click * here *:

Feb. through the 16th was the warmest on record in Jacksonville. But rarely would we manage to go all of Feb. & March without at least another freeze or two & this year will be no exception. Afterall, the avg. date of the last freeze of the season is Feb. 25th at JIA (Northern Duval). In the end... it’s unlikely Jax will end up even in the top 10 of warmest Feb.’s despite every day well above avg. through the 16th. A persistent dip in the jet stream over the eastern half of the U.S. will bring us a little winter reality as we head into March.

Pollen season continues to be in full swing with pine peaking, so it’s oak’s turn. According to the allergy tracker on the roof of Action News Jax, pine pollen peaked Thu., Feb. 13th - see the image below. It will likely take 2-3 weeks for the oak pollen to peak. Then more comfortable days for allergy sufferers thereafter.

Look at the difference below when on Wed., Feb. 19th when we had a day full of rain - much lower pollen numbers. In fact, oak didn’t even measure on this particular day.

Thick pine pollen on the ground:

Our pollen page is updated every day * here *.

You might have noticed during the recent return to much cooler temps. that it didn’t feel as cold as - say - a month ago. Much of the reason is because of the sun’s angle which is now increasing daily - about 48 degrees above the horizon at midday in mid Feb... increasing to 60 degrees by the spring equinox (March 20) & peaking at 83 degrees by the summer solstice in mid June: