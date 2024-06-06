A few showers, storms with hot afternoons expected over the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few showers and storms to follow some hot afternoons.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says Thursday’s morning commute will be dry. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s inland and the lower 90s at the coast.

There will be a few late afternoon and early evening showers and storms that will develop on the sea breeze from I-95 to the beaches after 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Locally, heavy rainfall and lightning will be the primary threats. Bedenbaugh says that a gusty wind of 40+ mph is possible with any thunderstorm that develops today.

There will be another round of isolated showers and storms on Friday as well. It will continue to stay hot over the weekend and mainly dry.

There are currently no areas of concern in the tropics as hurricane season continues.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Tracking the Tropics: June 6, 2024 Tracking the Tropics

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few late afternoon showers/storms from I-95 to the beaches. High: 96 (Record: 99 - 1985/1943)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

FRI: Partly sunny, Isolated PM storm. High 97/Low 73 (Record: 100 - 1993)

SAT: Mostly sunny and hot. High 95/Low 71 (Record: 99 - 1993)

SUN: Mostly sunny and hot. High 96/Low 72

MON: Partly sunny. Isolated PM shower/storm. High 94/Low 73

TUE: Partly cloudy. A few showers/storms. High 91/Low 71

WED: Partly cloudy. A few showers/storms. High 90/Low 72

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: June 6, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area