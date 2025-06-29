Local

First Alert Weather: Daily showers & storms as we eye the tropics

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, June 29 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s been another stormy afternoon
  • Some spots in Duval/St. Johns received 1-2″ of rain today
  • Spotty showers/storms linger until around sunset west & north of Jax
  • We’ll do it again tomorrow
  • Isolated showers/storms form late morning/midday inland
  • Rain will focus near I-95 & the beaches during the afternoon
  • This stormy pattern continues through mid-week
  • Low pressure will drift down from the north
  • If this low drifts over the Gulf or the Atlantic, it could develop into a tropical system
  • Any development would be fairly weak
  • Regardless of development, this system will mean an uptick in moisture locally
  • In other words,. July Fourth Weekend looks wet and stormy at times
  • More details to come.

TROPICS

  • Tropical Storm Barry - a very weak system - is making landfall in Central Mexico Sunday evening
  • It will be moving inland and dissipating over the next 24 hours
  • We’re watching areas from the NE Gulf, NE FL & the W. Atlantic for potential tropical development late week
  • See details above
  • The next named storm is “Chantal”.

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 72
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. High: 92
  • TUE: Partly Sunny, Showers & Storms. 73/91
  • WED: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 72/92
  • THU: Partly Sunny, Showers & Storms. 73/91
  • FOURTH: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 72/91
  • SAT: Partly Sunny, Showers & Storms. 73/91
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 74/90

